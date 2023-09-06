In South Africa, released a report on the alleged transport of weapons on the Russian vessel Lady R

In December 2022, the South African authorities released an independent commission’s refutation report on the alleged transport of weapons on the Russian vessel Lady R. Brief report appeared on the website of the administration of the republic.

“The Commission found that the cargo delivered by Lady R to South Africa was intended for and requested by the South African Armed Forces,” the published results of the investigation say. It is clarified that the specified cargo was supposed to be delivered by order of Armscor in 2018, but there was a delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic and other factors.

According to the commission, the Russian vessel, which entered the South African Navy base in Simonstown, was only unloaded, after which it was not loaded with anything before being sent. “Despite some rumors that some equipment or weaponry was loaded on board the Lady R, the commission did not find any evidence to support this information,” the document says.

The report also points out that South Africa did not influence the choice of the vessel that will deliver the cargo, and emphasizes that the sanctions imposed by the United States on Lady R were not supported by the UN and are not binding on South African countries.

Earlier, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa commented on the brief report of the independent commission, stressing that no evidence of the transport of weapons on the Russian ship was found. He clarified that the full report will remain classified in order to avoid threats to the country’s armed forces.