A new audio recording, made, presumably, in the office of the former president of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko, became public, it was provided on March 18 by the deputy of the Verkhovny Rada Andriy Derkach, reports “Strana.ua”.

Derkach is mentioned in the report of the US National Intelligence Office, in which Moscow is accused of interfering in the American elections. On the eve of the US President Joe Biden, after the publication of the report, said that Russia must “pay the price” for its “intervention.”

As the deputy explained, publishing the tapes of Petro Poroshenko’s conversations made after negotiations with Biden, he exposed corruption. According to him, the ex-leader of Ukraine removed from their posts people who prevented the Burisma company from donating money to the Biden family for political “protection”.

Derkach handed over a new recording from Petro Poroshenko’s office, made immediately after his conversation with Biden. During the conversation, politicians discussed the nationalization of Privatbank.

“Another record of how a thief and a corrupt official at the head of state robbed Ukrainians with the help of presidential powers and Russian swearing,” Derkach commented.

The recording was conducted on December 19, 2016. Presumably, Poroshenko communicates with the then Foreign Minister Pavel Klimkin and the head of the fund for guaranteeing deposits of natural persons Konstantin Vorushilin. The voices of unidentified people are also heard.

Poroshenko speaks Russian with his interlocutors, admitting obscene expressions. “Kostya, the next time you decide to argue with the president, think hard,” says Poroshenko, in particular.

A year ago, the State Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine submitted to the National Police a statement by former Ukrainian Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin about Biden’s interference in his work. According to Shokin, he was investigating the activities of the Ukrainian gas company Burisma, which was headed by the son of the President of the United States, Hunter Biden.

Hunter joined the board of Burisma in 2014, and his father in 2016, while serving as vice president of the United States, called for the dismissal of Shokin, who had begun an investigation into the company’s activities.

Biden is well known in Ukraine. Under President Barack Obama, he served as vice president and oversaw the Ukrainian direction, and visited Kiev several times.