There was a glitch in the Telegram messenger. This is reported on the service website Downdetector.

The first problems in the operation of the mobile and browser versions of the messenger were recorded around 14:08 Moscow time. Users have reported being unable to download files and also having difficulty sending text messages.

According to Downdetector, problems with Telegram are observed all over the world. Most complaints come from users of the mobile application. More than 400 people reported outages.

On January 30, a large-scale disruption of websites occurred in Russia. The Ministry of Digital Development is conducting an investigation into the incident.