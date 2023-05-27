“112” published a photo of a car of the Russian Ministry of Defense attacked by a kamikaze drone near Bryansk

A photo of a Niva car of the Russian Ministry of Defense attacked by a kamikaze drone in the Bryansk region has appeared. Picture on Saturday, May 27, published Telegram– channel “112”.

The authors of the channel reported about the attack on the car of the defense department on Saturday, May 27. According to them, the incident occurred on the Brovnichi-Sushany road.

Earlier it became known that two drones attacked an oil refinery in the Tver region. The first drone crashed into the building of the oil shop, because of which there was an explosion – the roof and wall of the building were damaged. The second drone, which flew up about half an hour later, fell to the ground and exploded.