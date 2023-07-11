Shot published an orientation with a photo of the possible killer of Stanislav Rzhitsky

An orientation has been published with a photograph of the possible killer of the ex-commander of the Russian submarine Krasnodar, Stanislav Rzhitsky. She appeared in Telegram-Channel Shot.

During the departure from the crime scene, the killer got on surveillance cameras. Wanted man 30-40 years of average build, wearing a blue cap and all black. Now the entire police of Krasnodar is looking for him.

Earlier, the Investigative Committee (IC) of Russia opened a criminal case into the murder of Stanislav Rzhitsky, deputy head of the department for mobilization work of the Krasnodar administration.

On July 10, it was reported that in Krasnodar, an unknown killer shot dead the deputy head of the city department for mobilization work, Stanislav Rzhitsky. He ambushed the former 42-year-old commander of the Krasnodar submarine when he went for a morning run near the Olimp sports complex. According to Baza, the attacker has been following Rzhitsky for a long time.