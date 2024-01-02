The mayor of Kyiv Klitschko said that some areas of the city are without power.

In Kyiv, electricity was partially lost as a result of explosions. The mayor of the city, Vitaliy Klitschko, announced this in his Telegram-channel.

“Some of the facilities and residential buildings in several areas of the capital are without power,” the publication says.

On January 2, the mayor announced that repeated explosions occurred in Kyiv during an air raid alert. As Klitschko clarified, the explosions occurred in the Goloseevsky district of the capital and in Obolon. In addition, emergency services left for the Pechersky district.

On the same day, explosions were reported in Kharkov and Kropyvnytskyi in the Kirovograd region. According to the online map of the Ministry of Digital Transformation of the Republic, an air raid alert was declared throughout Ukraine.