On the Leningrad highway in Moscow there was a mass accident

In Moscow, on the Leningrad highway, a massive accident occurred – four cars collided. This is reported in Telegram-canal of the capital Deptrans.

“A road accident involving 4 cars occurred on Leningradskoye Highway near house 88. The operational services of the city are working on the spot, ”the press service said in a statement.

The department noted that movement towards the third transport ring (TTK) is currently difficult. The circumstances and causes of the accident are being investigated. Information about the victims is being specified.

Earlier in Moscow there was a massive accident, one of the cars turned over. Four cars collided on Volgogradsky Prospekt near house No. 32, building 7. There was no information about the condition of the drivers.