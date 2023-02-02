Bianca Balti and the shocking episode involving her daughter | VIDEO

In tears and literally terrified, Bianca Balti told a bad story on social media involving her 7-year-old daughter, Bianca.

The model, in fact, has published a series of videos among the stories of hers profile Instagram in which she said that her little girl’s teachers had to close the students in the classrooms because of a man with a gun who was wandering around the school.

“They told me the police had to intervene. My heart stopped,” said Bianca Balti, who has been living in Los Angeles, USA for several years.

“I’m going to pick up my daughter Mia from school after they called us telling us that a criminal was roaming the neighborhood with a gun – said the model – I’m terrified that my little girl is alone and scared. This is the painful side of living in this country, it happens every day”.

The model, visibly upset, later posted an update to reassure her followers, who were asking for an update.

“Mia is fine, she didn’t get scared. She told me what happened and my biggest fear is that she was scared without her mom ”wrote Bianca Balti.