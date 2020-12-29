Kushal Tandon-Gauhar Khan Kushal Tandon and Gauhar Khan were seen together in ‘Bigg Boss 7’ and in the same season they fell in love with each other. Even after the show was over, Kushal and Gauhar remained together for many years. The two also worked together in a music video. But suddenly Gauhar and Kushal broke up. But there is no bitterness between the two even after the breakup. When Kushal opened his restaurant, Gauhar was also involved in his opening. Kushal had a great desire to attend Gauhar and Zaid’s wedding, but this could not happen due to the busy schedule.

Sharad Malhotra-Divyanka Tripathi How can one forget a couple like Sharad Malhotra and Divyanka Tripathi? The pair was well received by the audience in the ‘Banu Main Teri Dulhan’ TV show. Divyanka and Sharad themselves did not even know when the romance had come from real life to real life. The two were in relationship for 10 years before separating. Had dreamed of marriage too, but luck had something else approved. After the breakup, Sharad Malhotra and Divyanka were so upset that both did not even like to see each other. But when Divyanka married Vivek Dahiya in 2016, Sharad congratulated her. Sharad then married designer Ripsy Bhatia in 2019. Now Divyanka and Sharad Malhotra have a good relationship and have forgotten all the bitterness.

Gaurav Chopra-Narayani Shastri Remember the affair of Gaurav Chopra and Narayani Shastri? The love of these two was well known. Gaurav and Narayani Shastri loved each other very much. But who does anything in front of luck? The relationship broke up and they separated forever. However, after the breakup, Gaurav and Narayani were seen together in Rajiv Khandelwal’s show ‘Jazbaat’.

Karan Kundra-Kritika Kamra Karan Kundra and Kritika Kamra, who were involved in TV’s popular couples, worked together in ‘Kisii Mohabbat Hai’. Both had a lot of discussion at that time. But for some reason they broke up. But even after the breakup, there is a friendship between Kritika Kamra and Karan Kundra. Later, the two did a show together and are often seen together in events.

Priyank Sharma-Divya Aggarwal Priyank Sharma, who appeared in ‘Bigg Boss 11’, was once in a relationship with Divya Aggarwal. But they broke up after moving into Bigg Boss house. However, when Priyank and Divya appeared together at Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary’s wedding, they said that everything is fine between them. Priyank had said that he congratulated Divya for her new music video and that there was nothing negative about Divya in her mind. Then Divya also praised Priyank.

Roopal Tyagi-Akhlaq Khan Actress Roopal Tyagi, who appeared in ‘Sapne Suhane Chikpan Ke’, was once with Akhlaq Khan. The two worked together in the TV show ‘Na Bole Tum’ and this is where the love started between them. But shortly after, Rupal and Akhlaq separated. But even today both are good friends. In an interview, Rupal Tyagi said, ‘We are now friends. Initially after the breakup we both stopped talking to each other. But now everything is solved and we have decided to remain friends.

Rahul Mahajan-Dimpy Ganguly Rahul Mahajan married Dimpy Ganguly during Swayamvar, composed on national television. But soon after the marriage, differences and disputes started between them. Dimpy then accused Rahul of domestic violence and assault too. They later divorced. Initially, there was a lot of bitterness between Rahul and Dimpy. But when the two later appeared together in ‘Bigg Boss 8’, Yarana appeared between them.

Rakesh Bapat-Riddhi Dogra Rakesh Bapat and Riddhi Dogra were among the hot couples of TV. The two fell in love while working together on the TV show ‘Maryada: But Kab Tak’ and then got married in 2011. But after 8 years of marriage, Rakesh and Riddhi separated. He announced it during the lockdown. But Rakesh and Riddhi are still good friends today. In an interview to Bombay Times, Riddhi Dogra had said, ‘Rakesh and I were very close friends and will always be deep friends because there is the same understanding that we share among ourselves. There is incompatibility between us and that is the reason. I do not want to make it dramatic or painful. We have tried to handle the situation with great love and attention. Have tried not to hurt the families of both of us. Both of us realized that we are better friends than partners.

Aarti Singh-Ayaz Khan Krishna Abhishek’s sister Aarti Singh, who appeared in ‘Bigg Boss 13’, was once in a relationship with actor Ayaz Khan. Both of them had a lot of love. The two were in a relationship with each other for about 3 years and then separated. But even after separation, Aarti and Ayaz’s friendship continues. Ayaz is still an important part of Aarti’s friend circle. (Aarti with Ayaz and Karan Singh Grover in the photo)

