In the quarter ended in October 2021, 29.906 million people in the country lacked work, according to data from the Continuous National Household Sample Survey (Pnad Contínua), initiated in 2012 by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

The composite rate of underutilization of the workforce went from 27.9% in the quarter to July to 25.7% in the quarter to October.

The indicator includes the unemployment rate, the underemployment rate due to insufficient hours and the rate of the potential workforce, people who are not looking for a job, but who would be available for work. In the quarter to October 2020, the workforce underutilization rate was 29.6%.

The underutilized population fell 6.5% from the quarter to July, 2.091 million people less. Compared to the quarter until October 2020, there was a decline of 9.6%, less 3.189 million people.

Underoccupation due to insufficient hours

According to the IBGE, the underemployment rate due to insufficient hours worked was 8.2% in the quarter to October, against 8.6% in the quarter to July.

Across Brazil, there are 7.669 million workers underemployed due to insufficient hours worked. The indicator includes people employed with a workload of less than 40 hours per week who would like to work for a longer period.

From the quarter through July to the quarter through October, there was a decline of 154 thousand people in this condition. In one year, the country has 1.152 million more underemployed people due to insufficient hours worked.

