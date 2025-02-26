It was five months of madness, an era that stained the streets of towns and cities in crimson red. Between February 19 and July 18, 1936, a torrent of disturbances were unleashed in Spain that passed to the collective imaginary as the prelude to the civil war; The prelude to a conflict that seemed to happen. That was believed until now. However, the professors of history of thought and social movements Manuel Álvarez Tardío and Fernando del Rey disagree with part of that story. And they know what they are talking about, because they published a deep essay on the subject a few months ago: ‘Cross fire’.

«We wanted to flee that spring vision as the prologue of the war. It wasn’t like that ». Del Rey, National History Award in 2020, was blunt at the beginning of the conversation he and late they had with Carlos Aganzo, director of the Vocento Foundation, in the ABC Culture Classroom. In his words, the war was not caused by this stage of violence, spring, he said, deserved to be studied independently, and that is why they decided to light a book that the moderator described as “literary luxury.”

However, this myth was one of the many who destroyed yesterday in the Circle of Fine Arts in Madrid. Under a room full of public, the authors also revealed that the government led by the Republican left did not do everything in his hand to stop the riots. And everything, in its own interest. «There was a lack of political determination to end violence», Said Álvarez late

Uncontrolled violence

The conclusion offered by the experts is that this spring was harder than any icy winter. The storm started with the fall of the Government of Manuel Portela Valladares on February 19. Behind her, the formation of a new executive to Manuel Azaña, leader of the Republican left. And this, desperate, was forced to approach bad avenues to support him at the parliamentary level: The Communist Party on the one hand, and a Socialist Party in which Francisco Largo Caballero cried out for radicalization in front of the ghost on the right on the other.









The greatest squeeze to which the new government had to face was that of public order, a fire bullshit from its own side. “It has always appealed to the violence of the Falangists, but we show that the most proactive in this regard were those who won the elections, especially the young people of the socialist and communist left,” said Álvarez late. The executive, trembling at the possibility of losing the support of his allies, looked the other way. «He refused to recognize that his parliamentary partners were responsible and that the authorities could not control the situation. In return, they loaded against the right, ”he said.

Del Rey signed his colleague. In his words, the Government “was not equally overwhelming with the violence that came from the extreme right than with the one organized from the left.” Álvarez Tardío pointed to one of those responsible: Manuel Azaña himself. Athenazado, the politician was diluted despite his traditional interventionism. «He confessed to his brother -in -law, his great confidant, the horror of that violence. He even made it clear that those responsible were the working left and many local powers. But he did nothing, ”he revealed ABC of the King ..

For Álvarez late, therefore, the management of “partisan” riots is key to explaining the bankruptcy of republican democracy.

The result was what they pointed out yesterday in the Circle of Fine Arts: a total of 2,143 serious documented victims. And of them, almost 500 mortals. Although from the king he added that “the logic fascism and anti -fascism” was not the only ingredient of that concoction. «Many tensions that came from before were combined. In addition to party violence, there were also other problems such as conflicts derived from disagreements between entrepreneurs and unions and those generated by the lawsuit between clericalism and anticlericalism, ”he completed.

The last leg of this bank was the irregular taking by the working left of several municipalities in which the right had defeated democratically. An element little or nothing studied in which they have divered to the knee.