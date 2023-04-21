The moment of the explosion of an air bomb in Belgorod on April 20 was caught on video

A full video has appeared on the network, showing the fall and explosion of ammunition in Belgorod. It is published by Baza in Telegram-channel.

The footage shows how the projectile falls on the edge of the roadway located near the intersection, after which a large funnel is formed and nearby lights are turned off. Also, a blast wave throws a car onto the roof of the store.

The explosion in Belgorod on Vatutina Street occurred on the evening of Thursday, April 20. The blast wave threw the car onto the roof of the Pyaterochka store, a huge crater formed at the intersection, and nearby residential buildings were damaged. The Ministry of Defense subsequently explained the incident by an abnormal descent of ammunition from a Su-34 aircraft flying over the city.

According to the latest data, there were no fatalities, three people were injured. One woman with a craniocerebral injury in a state of moderate severity was taken to the city hospital, the other received abrasions, but refused hospitalization. The third victim became ill after the incident, she was hospitalized with high blood pressure.