In the early morning of October 29, a fire occurred at the Afipsky oil refinery in the Krasnodar Territory. It took the company’s employees about 30 minutes to put out the fire.

As a result of the fire, there were no casualties, the infrastructure was not damaged, and there is no threat to the enterprise and residents of nearby settlements. Operational headquarters of the Krasnodar region

It is also clarified that there is no longer a threat to the enterprise and residents of nearby settlements.

The causes of the fire are being clarified; officials have not yet put forward any versions. At the same time, they wrote on social networks that the fire was preceded by a loud explosion, which could have been the result of an attack by an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV). Witnesses said they heard a sound resembling a “lawnmower” shortly before the explosion.

Earlier on the night of October 29, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that the air defense forces managed to repel a massive raid of Ukrainian drones. Air defense systems on duty managed to shoot down 36 drones over the Crimea and the Black Sea.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces send drones to Russian strategic targets

On October 26, three Ukrainian drones attacked the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant (NPP). One of the drones crashed into a nuclear waste storage facility, damaging a wall. The other two fell on the administrative buildings of the nuclear power plant. The attack had no effect on the background radiation in and around the station.

Kuban oil refineries have also already become targets for Ukrainian drones. In the summer, the Afipsky and Ilsky oil refineries were attacked in one day. The fall of the drone led to a fire at the Afipsky oil refinery; it was quickly extinguished and there were no casualties. A UAV also fell on the territory of the Ilsky Refinery, but it did not detonate, so there was no fire.

At the same time, the Ilsky plant was attacked twice in early May, and there were no casualties then either.