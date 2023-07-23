“Strana.ua”: in the White Church of the Kyiv region there was a fight over a song in Russian

The fight took place in the Kyiv region due to the fact that a group of people listened to a song in Russian on the street. This is written by the Ukrainian edition “Strana.ua” in Telegram-channel.

“There is a fight in Belaya Tserkov because of Russian music. The conflict occurred with a company that listened to the song “Music plays on the ship” on the street, ”the newspaper writes.

Formerly a mathematics teacher in the city of Dnipro (former name Dnepropetrovsk – approx. “Tapes.ru”) in Ukraine was fined 3,400 hryvnia (more than 8,000 rubles) for using the Russian language during an online lesson.

Before that, in one of the Kyiv stores, there was a skirmish between the buyer and the security guard, who called Kyiv a Russian-speaking city. In response, the buyer stated that the SBU (Security Service of Ukraine) would “take care of the man”.