The social network “VKontakte” crashed. As reported on the website Downdetector, the problems started at about 18:00 Moscow time.

Judging by the “live map” of failures, users from Russia faced problems. Residents of Moscow, St. Petersburg, Krasnodar, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and other cities complained about the problems.

69 percent of those who reported problems faced the inability to access the site. 27 percent of users experienced difficulty sending and receiving messages. Some also reported that they were unable to log in to the social network.

The previous failure in VKontakte was reported on February 1. Mainly residents of Moscow, St. Petersburg and several other large cities faced problems in the work of the social network.

VKontakte is the largest Russian social network. As of June 2020, 73 million people used VKontakte in Russia. The total audience of the social network in all countries is 97 million people. Mediascope ranks the site in fourth place in the ranking of the most popular resources in Russia.