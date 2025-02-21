02/21/2025



Updated at 12: 41h.





There will be derby in the round of 16 of the Champions. Real Madrid and Atlético will see the faces again in the maximum continental competition in a duel that neither wanted, or that allowed to intuit both in public and private. It was the former Brazilian soccer player Giovane Elber who determined the fate of a raffle that also matched Barcelona with Benfica. There he did hit the nail with the wishes of the Barca club, which avoided the PSG and left a much more comfortable path to the final than the two Madrid teams.

Real Madrid-Atletic will be the fifth European confrontation between them, with two finals included (Lisbon 2014 and Milan 2016). The result has never been favorable to Atlético. Nine duels and two only rojiblancas victories, both inconsequential. When the callus had to be given, Madrid never failed. Sergio Ramos’ header in 93 or the penalty sent to the stick by Juanfran are already historical images of Spanish football.

«Madrid is always a favorite in this competition. It does not change the perception for what they have done before the City, ”said Carlos Bucero, representative of Atlético in the raffle, nothing smiling. «We are also in a good time. We have faced twice in the league and there has not been a winner … As Simeone says, we are going to match ».

The winner of that tie will be measured to the winner of the PSV-Senal in the quarterfinals. And for that part of the painting, the PSG, the Liverpool and the Aston Villa appear as dangers. Little favorable raffle for Madrid.









Instead, Barça can be satisfied. He avoided the PSG and will be measured to Benfica, which he already won in the League phase after a spectacular comeback at the Da Luz stadium (4-5).

And, in case of qualifying, another more or less favorable duel is awaited in rooms, either with the Lille or with the Borussia Dortmund.

On its side, Bayern and Inter are the greatest dangers until the final. It is removed to the final to a lot of coconuts, including Madrid, Atlético, Liverpool or the PSG.

Eighth of the Champions League match

PSG-LIVERPOOL

Bruges-Aston Villa

Real Madrid-Atlético

PSV-Senal

Feyenoord-Inter

Bayern Munich-Leverkusen

Dortmund-Lille

Benfica-Barcelona