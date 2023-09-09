Murder of Marisa Leo, the ex actually managed to pull her into the trap, telling her to go get her daughter and not to clarify

Marisa Leo he was 39 years old and unfortunately in the late afternoon of Wednesday 6 September, he lost his life at the hands of his ex-partner, who then decided to take an extreme action. Together they had a 4-year-old daughter, but their relationship had ended for some time.

At first it emerged that the man had managed to attract her to him using the excuse of a meeting clarifierbut the reality is very different from what it is he believed.

Angelo Reina 42-year-old entrepreneur, from what the newspaper reported The Republic, he called his ex and told her: “Come get your daughter!” They actually didn’t have to see each other to clarify the situation.

Marisa obviously went to her farm as always, but she didn’t know that her little one was already with her great grandmother and that the ex had a another floor. The man did not have a weapons licence.

For this reason the investigators hypothesize that the crime already happened premeditated. In the man’s car, in addition to the rifle, the officers near the 42-year-old’s body also found a pistol.

For this reason we now need to understand how he managed to do so find them. Marisa Leo in 2020 had reported the ex, but with the hope of being able to resolve it, decided to withdraw those complaints.

Marisa Leo’s crime: the mystery of the private investigator

The same newspaper The Republic he also talked about the mystery of a private detective. From what has emerged, a man apparently went to the barracks shortly after the 39-year-old’s crime. He informed the officers that Angelo Reina had asked him to stalk the woman.

This aspect obviously still exists clarify, like many other things. Investigators are currently searching rebuild the dynamics, but above all the motive behind this crime.

The daughter who is now orphaned, is with him uncle Mauro Leo. The latter said that he has already asked for custody, but he doesn’t know how to give her the news death of his parents.