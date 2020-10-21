Highlights: Webinar on the difficulties faced in the movement of goods

Industry Department took suggestions from exporters

Corona affected import-export re-exercise

Discussion about Industries Commissioner Archana Singh

Jaipur

The Government of Rajasthan is constantly striving to smooth the import export affected by Corona. Similar officials gave their views in a webinar organized by the Department of Industries on Tuesday. In the webinar, the exporters and officials of the concerned departments discussed the difficulties faced in the movement of goods. In the webinar, the Commissioner of Industries, Archana Singh informed the exporters of the priority of the government and the steps taken by the state and the Center in this regard. At the same time, he also assured to solve the problems faced by them as soon as possible.

Constitution of Export Promotion Council

It was informed in the webinar that under the leadership of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, continuous efforts are being made by the state government to promote industries. The government has implemented a new industrial policy and investment promotion scheme. The Export Promotion Council has also been formed to promote exports. Also, webinars are also being done in this link to promote exports. Industry Commissioner Archana Singh said during this time that exporters should not face problems in movement of goods, keeping in mind that the department will continue to conduct such programs in the coming time.

Information on le rail and air import-export also

The problem of container shortage was also discussed in Webinar. CGM Sunil Gupta of CONCOR, a Ministry of Railways, said that the availability of empty containers has come down due to declining imports but constant efforts are being made to address this. He told that the situation is improving since September. At the same time, Jaipur Airport director J.J. s. Balhara gave information about air transport. He informed that the cargo terminal being constructed at Jaipur Airport will be completed soon, in such a situation that services will start at the national level starting from December. He said that the international transport service is expected to start by March next year.

Representatives from various industries took part

Along with the industries department, officials related to agriculture, customs, sales tax, transport and other exports attended the webinar. During this, listening to the problem, his draft was prepared and assured to find a solution. Also hoped that soon the situation of COVID will be overcome and business will be smooth again.