Opposition is continuously dominating the government against the increasing crime of women in Uttar Pradesh. Recently, the state government has been troubled about the Hathras incident. The Yogi government has come up with a plan to curb female crime in UP. One such mission is going to start from Navratri. The entire action plan for this campaign has been prepared. The first phase will be Mission Shakti, while the second phase will be named Operation Shakti.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed the officials that the Mission Shakti Abhiyan should be started from Sharadiya Navratri to Vasantik Navratri. In the first phase of the campaign, comprehensive awareness programs regarding women safety and empowerment will be organized. In the second phase, the campaign will be conducted as an operation.

Yogi called meeting again

Yogi has ordered that during the Sharadiya Navaratri, short films and street plays with awareness regarding effective curbing of crimes such as female feticide, violence against women at pooja pandals and Ramlila sites should be performed. The CM has ordered all departments related to the campaign to prepare an outline of the programs by Monday evening of 12 October.

Order to add everyone like this

CM said that comprehensive awareness programs would be organized in the first phase. Its name will be Mission Shakti. Action will take place in the second phase, it has been named Operation Shakti. He said that various interested volunteers, professionals, organizations and institutions should also be associated with women’s safety campaign. More organizations should be connected by creating dialogues. He said that mass movement is formed only through public participation. In view of this, efforts should be made for wider public participation.