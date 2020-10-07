Washington: Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said in the US on Tuesday that if President Donald Trump of US does not overcome Kovid-19 by next week, there will not be a second presidential debate (presidential debate). Should be

Former Vice President Biden told reporters, “I think if he does not recover from Kovid-19, we should not argue.” The first official debate between Biden and Trump took place on 29 September. The second official debate is to be held in Miami on October 15 and the third and final debate is scheduled for October 22 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Biden said that they should strictly follow the guidelines. He said, “Many people have become infected. This is a serious problem, so I will follow the guidelines of the Cleveland Clinic and do what the doctor says.

Biden said, “I don’t know how the president’s health is right now.” I am ready to argue with him and hope that all the guidelines are followed.

Trump tweeted on Tuesday that he was excited for a second debate

The president said, “I’m excited for the debate in Miami on Thursday, October 15.” Earlier, Biden said in Pennsylvania that there was no place for hate in America. He had said, “There is no place for hate in America.” It will not be allowed, it will not be promoted in any way, it will not be sheltered. ”

Vice President Mike Pence of the country and Senator Kamala Harris, who challenged him on behalf of the Democratic Party, will have a vice presidential debate in Salt Lake City, Utah on Wednesday. Presidential elections are to be held in America on November 3.

