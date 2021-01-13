I would like to convey a thought that, although it is simple, I consider it of vital importance for the economy of all social classes. And as I always maintain, without being especially directed at government officials or opponents. To no one in particular but to everyone in general.

I include in this proposal municipalities, ministries, associations, unions, councils and professional associations and any organization that exists that must handle third-party funds with the obligation to account for their actions.

Having knowledge of each of the government acts guarantees control and ensures the transparency of movements related to money.

“Transparency is vital in all spheres,” says the reader. Photo: Xinhua / Martín Zabala.

Regarding many of the more complex issues, I am convinced that with the prior publicity of the processes, with the possibility that controls are exercised publicly and that all interested parties can fight in an equitable manner, acts of corruption would be significantly reduced.

It would simply happen with some transparency mechanisms that would cause the fear of being discovered and / or that others will take “the business” from you if they propose a better offer. This will occur to the extent that all those interested in a tender, for example, are aware of and empowered to intervene.

There should be no “confidentiality” in agreements, contracts, tenders, purchases and sales and as a commitment the organization that is representing us assumes. The way to notify such acts should be implemented by some means so that they can reach those who have conferred the representation.

Transparency is vital in all spheres. And we shouldn’t stop fighting to get it.

Marcos Horacio Baranoff

OTHER LETTERS

“If it wasn’t something so serious, it would even look like a sketch”

Amado Boudou in the courts of Comodoro Py. Photo: David Fernández.

In a request for membership published on Page 12 they ask the release of former Vice President Amado Boudou so I don’t go back to jail. If it weren’t so serious, it even looks like a comic sketch. Just reviewing the names of the signatories shows that they are all questioned, prosecuted and convicted. Apply very well the country adage that says the same leather comes out the tientos. Best expressed: they are of the same breed and coat.

These individuals have neither blood nor shame. It is unusual that they are considered politically persecuted when the evidence of their embezzlement and bribery is so overwhelmingly blatant. They were also corroborated in all judicial instances where they had the opportunity to defend themselves.

They are the main causes of the economic and moral collapse of the country. This demonstration of support serves to raise awareness of the septicemia suffered by the Republic. Thanks to these characters, he is in intensive care with no predictions of recovery.

Roberto Ruben Sánchez

On a case of excess of legitimate defense

Courthouse. Courts. Photo: Silvana Boemo.

An event occurred on December 22 in the city of San Martín de los Andes. Three men defended and saved a woman that she was being stabbed by her ex-partner; after having kidnapped her and assaulted her inside her car.

The aggressor died in the fight that she had with these three men, one of whom is overcoming injuries received.

As a consequence of these events, the three men defenders and saviors of a woman’s life meet accused of excess of legitimate defense. They could get years in jail.

I ask President Alberto Fernández and Security Minister Sabina Frederic:The State will decide to modify these legal concepts that unprotect the honest for the benefit of criminals? Or are they looking for us citizens to arm ourselves and in death squads to do justice by our own hand? We wait for an answer.

Gabriel C. Varela

Opinion about a column by Alejandro Katz

Pink House. Photo: Juano Tesone.

I do not agree with the content of the note “A desert: the Argentine Nation”, by Alejandro Katz. The author believes that due to the incapacity and corruption of today’s politicians, of all parties, our society is “in the process of disintegration”, that it does not integrate a “community of destiny”.

Your considerations about the serious deterioration to which our Nation has been subjected, does not imply that for that reason it is going to disintegrate, something that would surely favor various interests that observe our natural resources with appetite.

Citizens do have and feel that they are part of a “unit of destiny”, it only remains to do something that we have not achieved, prevent the dishonest from managing public affairs. We are not going to disintegrate. Many of us want to remove this less than respectable leadership from the horizon, and move on, fighting as a community.

Oscar Garcia Massa

“How strange what happened in the United States!”

Supporters of Donald Trump stormed the United States Capitol on January 6 to try to avoid the Electoral College vote certification for President-elect Joe Biden. Photo: EFE / Jim Lo Scalzo.

How strange what happened recently in the United States. With people who have stormed the Capitol and caused destruction, who do not accept an electoral result. How strange, because it is the Great Country of the North, the Guardian of Democracy, the Watcher of the West.

Thats weird. Because those who carried out the excesses and do not know the minimum standards of democracy are republicans, who they say they respect the institutions, to be the only ones who love the homeland, and who define themselves as serious and located.

How strange that it happens there and not in a country like Argentina, a land of primary people who climbed the bars of the Casa Rosada. Although in reality, here it was for love to one of the greatest popular idols and there were no attacks or outrages. In the North, however, it was due to negative sentiment. There were deaths, injuries, fire, a madman occupying the desk in the main room.

How strange that the leader of the insurgents is a president like Trump, so moderate, that has tired of asking third world countries for legal security to give advantages to its companies, but it does not hesitate to break with the slightest hint of legality and encourage, from the shadows, maneuvers close to those of a coup d’état when the will of the public does not suit it.

In short, how strange …

Javier Martinez Cordoba

