People are annoyed by noisy cars and motorcycles, which is why there should be a ‘no smoking ban’.

Everything can annoy you and some people have made it a hobby. They complain about anything and everything. But sometimes, just sometimes, they are also a bit right. For example on a sunny day. When you finally sit on your balcony after weeks of rain, all those Sunday riders come by with their exhaust pipes. Rest away.

Annoyance

Look, nowhere in the Netherlands is it really quiet. Silence fans have to accept that. But on the other hand: some enthusiasts of motorcycles and cars make it very colorful. That is why action is already being taken harder in various cities with so-called ‘noise poles’. These poles point out the noise you are making. If you make too much noise, this can result in a fine of 280 euros.

We car enthusiasts can appreciate a nice engine sound, but there are limits. A 1992 Honda Civic with open exhausts makes no sense. What it ultimately comes down to – and that is often the case – is that we have to take each other into account.

Noise ban for noisy cars

Then a general ‘no smoking ban’ is not a good idea. Many enthusiasts of cars and motorcycles can well Act normal. And want to enjoy the beautiful sound of their vehicle in a conventional way. The chairman of the Dutch Federation of Environmental Noise Motors (NEFOM) Tony Hardenberg sees it differently. Because as long as these are still for sale and are allowed on the road, even if they can make more noise than 100 decibels, noise poles or the like are of no use. ‘You have to tackle it at the source’, said the chairman. So a ban, that will teach those noise makers. Not taking into account the pleasure of another.

Give each other something. That’s what it comes down to in the end. And that is difficult, as it turns out. Because several municipalities, such as the Zuiderzeedijk near Hoorn, close roads to motorcycles in the summer months. So a small group ruins it for the rest. Maybe you should just tackle that small group and check for decibels and/or speed. You pay a fine in the event of a violation. With a high probability of being caught, the problem will probably be over in no time. But yes, then you need more police again.

Photo: Audi R8 V10 Spyder Performance, spotted by @justawheelchairguy on Autoblog Spots.

