The Supreme Court has said that this message should be given that no media should target any particular community. We have to see the future of the country. The country is made up of diversity and brotherhood. A bench headed by Supreme Court Justice DY Chandrachud asked the TV channel whether the media can be allowed to target a particular community. The Supreme Court had questioned the program of a TV channel and said that there should be a system of self regulation in the media. The TV channel’s program claimed that infiltration of members of a community in civil services is being exposed. A petition was filed against this program in the Supreme Court.

The court had remarked that sensation was being created in the debate. The court asked the central government to file a reply. Also, the TV channel was also asked to file a reply. The next hearing will be on Monday. Meanwhile, the answer has to be filed by the channel. The Supreme Court has asked the channel to present its proposal before the court on the concerns of the court. At the same time, he has asked the government to inform the court about how to strengthen the rules of self regulation of channels.

During the hearing on Friday, the Supreme Court said that the channel has freedom of thought expression and can break the news, but it cannot brand an entire community in the way the channel has done in its story. This is the main issue. The court said that whenever you have shown a community specific job in Civis Services, you have shown ISIS together. You want to show that a community is coming to Special Civis Services and this is part of a deeper conspiracy. Can the media be allowed to target an entire community?

Justice Chandrachud said that to paint all the candidates in one color is a matter of hatred. We are worried about this. Such expression becomes hate. You cannot do a branding of any particular community.

The Supreme Court told TV channel’s lawyer Shyam Dewan that we have no problem with him doing a story of investigation and investigating the organization’s terror funding. But you cannot tell a community that coming to UPSC is part of their agenda. In such a situation, the media will have to give this message that it cannot target a particular community. The Supreme Court has asked the Zakat Foundation NGO whether it wants to present its case in the matter, while a TV channel has alleged that the Terror Link organization funds the NGO. The NGO prepares the Muslim organization for civil services.

A bench headed by Supreme Court Justice DY Chandrachud told Zakat Foundation lawyer Sanjay Hegde that the TV channel had said in its affidavit that his client received foreign funding. Hegde then stated that his client is a charitable institution and he also supports non-Muslims. He does all kinds of social service. The bench then told Hegde that the TV channel has produced records of some Foreign Contribution Regulation Act. In such a situation, it depends on your client whether you come forward to present a case or not. Hegde said that the Zakat Foundation does not organize any residential programs but only pays for IAS coaching. The court said that the issue here is not about your organization’s investigation, it is up to you whether you want to interfere in the case or not.

The main argument during the hearing …..

Shyam Dewan, advocate for TV channel: The program that his client has shown is in public interest. If the court orders to stop the program, it will interfere with freedom of expression. And imbalance will arise. Whatever is shown is based on concrete facts. This is Investigating Journalism. It is the duty of this TV channel to present the truth to the public. They are not against any community but are telling the fact and this idea is within the scope of expression. The facts have been collected after investigation. Nowhere has it been said that people of a particular community should not come to Civis service. There is no such effort but an attempt to highlight anti-national activities. The way some people are being infused into the All India Civil Service and how foreign funding is being done for it. The source of such foreign funding is involved in anti-country activities.

Justice Chandrachud: See what you said in the affidavit. It is being told that since 2011 there has been an increase in the number of people belonging to a particular community in Civis Services. Is charged. In the graphics, you show a hat, a beard and a green flower pot, and a show of fire. You say that funds are received from abroad and the organization pays them fees. The issue here is not about NJO funding. You have lit up the entire community sitting at Civis Services. Whenever you are showing admission in Civis Services, you are showing ISIS. You want to say that people of a particular community coming to Civis Services are part of a deep conspiracy. You are targeting a particular community.

Advocate Dewan: We are not targeting any particular community, anyone can come from that community and go to Civis Services but the issue is about getting fees from an organization and foreign funding. In this way, the channel is not okay to stop before airing episodes.

JStis Chandrachud: You are wrapping up the whole community and it is a matter of spreading hate. The issue of free speech is turning into hatred. You cannot brand people of particular communities in this way.

Supreme court: You have to remove fire, green t-shirt, hat etc. You should tell how you will remove the concern of the court.

Justice Chandrachud: If we allow you the episode, what condition do you want to follow? The message in the media should be that no particular community can be targeted. We have to see the future of the country. Bhai is a country of fodder and diversity.

Solicitor General: We are not saying that self regulation is not required but it is not a case and the current case should be scrapped.

Supreme court: How to say that there is a self regulation, while the body concerned is saying that not all members are there. The ministry does not even see what aired and how the rules were broken. Our order is like a missile, but we want you to explain how the regulation will take place. Government should explain how to strengthen the regulation.