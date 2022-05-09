Serious accident in the province of Cuneo, a 42-year-old mother is now under house arrest for road murder: the first news

There is still no certain information on what really happened in the tragic accident in Villanova Mondovì, on provincial 7, in the province of Cuneo. Investigations are still ongoing.

A mother carrying her six-year-old son collided with a 79-year-old woman. Unfortunately she is the latter dead in the violent impact, while mother and child would result transported to the hospital in minor conditions.

Newspapers attest that the 42-year-old mother was in state of intoxication at the wheel, with the minor on board and who caused the fatal accident following one lack of precedence. She would currently find herself under house arrest, accused of street murder.

The 79-year-old woman, Maria Grazia Whiteresident in Mondovì, died as a result of the serious traumas reported.

The news quickly spread on the web, triggering the anger of thousands of people. Outraged comments from many users who point the finger at the 42-year-old mother, who got into the car with her son despite the altered state due to alcohol. However, they have not yet been disseminated certain news.

No actual confirmation on the accident caused by the woman because she was in a state of intoxication

There is talk of a 42-year-old mother driving under the influence of alcohol with her 6-year-old son on board, who allegedly caused an accident, killing a 79-year-old woman and putting her son’s life at risk. No public notes released by the authorities.

Immediately after the violent impact, the Carabinieri agents, the 118 rescuers, the Mondovì firefighters and the Morozzo volunteers arrived. In the following hours, the Provincial 7 remained closed to traffic.

The clash took place just before 5pm on May 5. Involved in the front a Peugeot and a Dr.

They await further updates on what happened, on the certain dynamics of the accident and on the health conditions of mother and child.