Home page World

From: Caroline Schäfer

Press Split

“Love Story” star Ryan O’Neal is dead. The world mourns the Hollywood actor. The exact cause of death is unknown.

Los Angeles – He is known from films like “Love Story”, “Paper Moon” or “Barry Lyndon”: US actor Ryan O’Neal is now dead. His father died “peacefully” today, said son Patrick O’Neal on Friday (December 8th). Instagram with. The Hollywood legend was 82 years old.

Hollywood actor Ryan O’Neal dies: cause of death unknown

The 52-year-old did not give a cause of death. His father was diagnosed with leukemia in 2001. In 2012, the actor was diagnosed with prostate cancer. His long-time partner Farrah Fawcett (“Charlie’s Angels”) died of cancer in 2009.

O’Neal leaves behind four children. His eldest daughter is the actress Tatum O’Neal, with whom he starred in the 1973 tragicomedy Paper Moon turned. She comes from her first marriage to Griffin O’Neal. Patrick O’Neal was born while married to actress Leigh Taylor-Young. His youngest child from his relationship with Fawcett, son Redmond, was born in 1985.

US actor Ryan O’Neal dies at the age of 82. © Diana Mrazikova/imago

“This is very difficult for my wife Summer and I,” wrote Patrick O’Neal on Instagram. “This is and remains a big gap in our lives.” Daughter Tatum O’Neal also feels great sadness, she told the magazine People. “I loved him very much and I know he loved me too,” the actress explained.

Ryan O’Neal is dead: fellow actors say goodbye

Ryan O’Neal was the eldest son of a screenwriter and an actress. Since the family often changed residence, the Hollywood star grew up in England, Germany and Mexico, among others. How The Hollywood Reporter reported that he lived in Munich in the late 1950s.

O’Neal and his co-star Ali MacGraw became famous overnight in the 1970 melodrama “Love Story.” Director Arthur Hiller’s film received seven Oscar nominations, including for the two main actors. O’Neal also worked with singer and actress Barbra Streisand. They appeared together in front of the camera for the screwball comedy “Is What, Doc?” (1972). A little later he made the social satire “Barry Lyndon” (1975) under the direction of Stanley Kubrick. In previous years he appeared as Rodney Harrington on the hit series Peyton Place.

Streisand also publicly said goodbye to the actor. “The news of Ryan O’Neal’s death makes me very sad,” the 81-year-old wrote on Instagram. Her fellow actor was “funny” and “charming”. “We will not forget him.” In February 2021, O’Neal and MacGraw were immortalized with star plaques on the “Walk of Fame” on the occasion of the fiftieth anniversary of the classic film “Love Story”.

Just recently a died CSI Miami star on the dangerous zombie drug. At the end of October 2023, TV star Elmar Wepper also died unexpectedly. (kas/dpa)