And when we say ‘unclean’, we also mean ‘unclean’.

Our highly valued colleague @rubenpriest already wrote it this morning; it can be slippery. That was it this morning, but in the coming days it can also become slippery and slippery on the Lord’s ways. Winter seems to have arrived and that offers advantages, but also disadvantages.

One of them is slipperiness, but also how to combat it. Because we have been doing that with salt since time immemorial. Too much salt, we might say. Because when you read how much of that stuff was sprinkled last night alone, your ears are chattering.

There is really an awful lot of salt being sprinkled

Because in one night, almost a million kilos of salt has already been spread over the roads by the yellow cars with flashing lights. To be precise, it was 990,777 kilos of salt that had to make our roads passable again. On day 1, while it has not frozen everywhere.

An awful lot, isn’t it? We thought so too. And especially when you consider that winter hasn’t really started yet. Because I think it was quite doable with smooth summer tires and a careful right foot. I think, because of course I have winter tires. As it happens.

Anyway, this is a lot, but it is the tip of the iceberg. Which is a bit of a crazy proverb in this regard, but this is completely beside the point. Icebergs naturally melt because of the salt. Duh.

Anyway, if you want to see where the gritters let their copious amounts of salt slide over the road surface, that’s possible here. And finally a tip, also from the men (m/f/x/gnork) of Rijkswaterstaat: The road salt is not edible.

If you want to dip your egg in it when you’re stuck in a traffic jam! We’ll just say it.

This article An awful lot of salt is being spread these days first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#awful #lot #salt #sprinkled #days