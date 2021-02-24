The deputies propose to introduce criminal liability for humiliation of honor and dignity of veterans. They want to make appropriate amendments to the law on the rehabilitation of Nazism. Experts say the idea was in the air after a high-profile case of libel against a veteran of the Great Patriotic War Ignata Artemenkoaccused of which was an opposition blogger Alexey Navalny…

Where did the idea for the new amendments come from?

The amendments were proposed by several deputies of the United Russia party – Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Irina Yarovaya (was the initiator of the law on responsibility for the rehabilitation of Nazism), chairman of the defense committee Vladimir Shamanov, Chairman of the Committee on Information Policy, Information Technology and Communications Alexander Khinshtein and vice chairman of the committee Sergei Boyarsky…

The idea to develop appropriate amendments came after the sensational trial of opposition blogger Alexei Navalny. “We, one might say, were even late with this proposal, since the latest rather sensational trial revealed an obvious gap in our legislation,” said Sergei Boyarsky. “We all had to feel a sense of shame when during these days we heard rudeness, insolence towards the 95-year-old war veteran, which is absolutely unacceptable act”.

Recall that on February 20, Navalny was sentenced to a fine of 850 thousand rubles. in the case of libel against veteran Ignat Artemenko. The blogger, among others, called him a “corrupt lackey” and “traitor” after the veteran starred in a video in support of the amendments to the Constitution. At the trial, the oppositionist repeatedly hinted at the mental disability of the veteran, called him a doll and defiantly refused to apologize: “No one here will apologize to you!”

“Today, the legislation has already established responsibility for the dissemination of information expressing obvious disrespect to society about the days of military glory and memorable dates of Russia associated with the defense of the Fatherland. But there is no responsibility for humiliating the honor and dignity of a veteran of the Great Patriotic War, for insulting the memory of the defenders of the Fatherland, which was prudently used for a demonstrative public insult of veterans and desecration of the common memory of the defenders of the Fatherland, “- said Irina Yarovaya.

She proposed to equate the spread of knowingly false information about veterans of the Great Patriotic War to one of the forms of rehabilitation of Nazism. “For humiliation of honor and dignity of veterans, as well as for insulting the memory of the defenders of the Fatherland, it is proposed to establish criminal liability” – from two to five years in prison, the document says.

What do the experts say?

Many public figures, as well as veterans, and not only of the Great Patriotic War, have already supported the amendments. “I and all our veterans, the entire Russian Union of Afghanistan Veterans fully support this initiative,” said the head of the Russian Union of Afghanistan Veterans, the ex-senator Franz Klintsevich edition Pravda.ru.

According to him, criminal liability “will play the role of the first signaling system.” “The law will stop these people who are not very healthy, because public censure means nothing to them,” he says. “And the way Navalny behaves with senior people and veterans speaks of his complete madness. There must be responsibility. Will a normal educated person behave like that? Not. So I call it madness. “

According to him, in any civil society, war veterans, people who defended the country, shed blood, were injured, injured, lost their health, are treated with great respect. “Of course, it is necessary to introduce criminal liability,” he supported the adoption of the amendments.

According to the lawyer Ivana Craft, the current version of the law on the rehabilitation of Nazism is not enough to protect veterans from insults.

“We are talking about a special subject: if a person insults a veteran of the Great Patriotic War and insults not in an everyday sense in an everyday conflict, but insults on the basis of the veteran’s belonging to this group, we can say that his actions can be qualified under a separate article,” notes the lawyer.

Craft says that in recent years in Russia there has been an increase in the number of attacks by veterans and insults to the memory of the war. “There are many such stories, unfortunately: with the Eternal Flame, with the Motherland-Mother monument, when the navalnist was tried, who painted the monument with red paint. For such cases, I believe, we need an article that would qualify the insult as the rehabilitation of Nazism, ”the lawyer said.

In his words, not every insult to a veteran can be equated with the rehabilitation of Nazism. “If there was a domestic conflict or someone said something to each other on the street, this would not be a rehabilitation of Nazism. I believe that responsibility under this article should be clearly qualified only when the veteran status is mentioned. If there are arguments that the veteran fought the wrong way, that it was necessary to drink Bavarian and go over to the side of the enemy, then everything would be fine … Such statements, which directly affect the veteran status, provide for responsibility for the rehabilitation of Nazism, ” says Ivan Craft.

The emergence of such stories with insults is a lack of upbringing, the expert believes. “True, there are certain people whose position even education cannot change. Non-cultured people are not used to keeping their mouths shut, and not only in relation to veterans. They can only be contained with sanctions and the law, ”he says.