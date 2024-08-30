Washington.- Democratic presidential candidate and Vice President Kamala Harris said she believes there should be consequences for illegal border crossings between Mexico and the United States, and she said she will enforce the law to ensure border security, during an exclusive interview with CNN.

“I believe there should be consequences, we have laws that need to be followed and enforced, that deal with people who cross our border illegally. And let’s be clear, I am the only person in this race who has prosecuted transnational criminal organizations that traffic in weapons, drugs and human beings.”

“I’m the only person in this race who served a border state as a prosecutor enforcing our laws and I will continue to do so going forward. I recognize the problem.” The vice president defended the Democratic administration’s record on the southern border and illegal immigration. Harris said her work in the administration focused on the “root causes” in other countries that drove border crossings.

She noted that border crossings have declined from their peaks and stressed that there was a bipartisan agreement to strengthen border security that Trump, her Republican opponent, pushed to have blocked in Congress “because he believes it would not have helped him politically.” Harris said she would sign the bipartisan agreement if elected and it passes Congress.

CNN aired the interview with Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz. The Democratic ticket in the November presidential election. Dana Bash conducted the interview in Georgia, a key state for the presidential ticket. After speaking with Harris on a plane, they met at Kim’s Café in Savannah. During the first part of the interview, Harris was questioned about Trump, inflation and her stance on the war between Israel and Hamas. She also said that as president she would not ban fracking. The Democratic candidate had said as part of her campaign for her party’s nomination in 2020 that she would ban the practice of fracking to produce oil and natural gas. Harris indicated that her position has changed, but said that her values ​​have not and that the country could now address climate change without needing to ban fracking.