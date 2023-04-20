Madrid. Simulations at Johns Hopkins University have resulted in the hypothetical mathematical construction of a mysterious object that looks like a black hole but is actually a new type of star.

The findings, which are published in Physical Review D., they suggest that there could be other celestial bodies in space hidden from even the best telescopes on Earth.

“We were very surprised,” said Pierre Heidmann, a physicist who led the study. “The object looks identical to a black hole, but light is coming out of its dark spot.”

The detection of gravitational waves in 2015 shook the world of astrophysics, because it confirmed the existence of black holes.

Inspired by those findings, the Johns Hopkins team set out to explore the possibility of other objects that could produce similar gravitational effects, but could pass through black holes when observed with ultra-precise sensors on Earth, explained Ibrahima Bah, co-author of the paper. and physical of that institution.

“How would you know when you don’t have a black hole? We don’t have a good way to test that. Studying hypothetical objects like topological solitons will also help us figure it out,” she added.

The new simulations realistically represent an object that the Johns Hopkins University team calls a topological soliton.

Those techniques show an object that looks like a blurry photo of a black hole from afar, but something completely different up close.