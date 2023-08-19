Italian companies, it is a manpower alarm: 48% of the staff cannot be found

For Italian companies it is increasingly difficult to find labor: in the last year, the share of unobtainable workers out of the total number of expected hirings went from 40.3% in July 2022 to 47.9% recorded in July 2023. This is revealed by a report from Confcraftsmanship on the lack of personnel from which emerges the alarm of entrepreneurs for a widespread phenomenon throughout Italy and in all sectors, from the traditional ones to the digital activities And hi-tech.

READ ALSO: Visibilia, the mystery of the stock market boom after Ruffino’s suicide

In particular, the greatest difficulties in finding are found for technicians specialized in the metal carpentry (70.5% hard to find personnel), in the buildings (69.9%), in the operation of plant and machinery (56.6%). At the regional level, the companies that struggle the most to find employees operate in Trentino-Alto Adige, with 61.6% of personnel difficult to find. Followed by those of Valle d’Aosta (57.1%), Umbria (54.6%), Friuli-Venezia Giulia (53.3%), Emilia-Romagna (52.7%), Piedmont (52%) and Veneto (51.4%).

But, second Confcraftsmanshipthe shortage of manpower is a growing emergency everywhere: in the last year, in fact, the share of hard-to-find workers rose by 9.1 points in the South, by 6.9 points in the Centre, by 7.4 points in the North West and by 6.5 points in the North East. In particular, the greatest increases were recorded in Abruzzo (+11.5%), Calabria (+10.9%), Liguria (+10.8%) , in Puglia (+10.5%) and Trentino-Alto Adige, the region most exposed to the phenomenon, with +10.3%.

Subscribe to the newsletter

