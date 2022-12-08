There is, without a doubt: plot, cast and streaming of the film

This evening, Thursday 8 December 2022, at 21.15 on Sky Cinema 1 Cetto c’è is undoubtedly a 2019 film directed by Giulio Manfredonia. This is the final chapter of the so-called Trilogy du Pilu, preceded by Whatever in 2011 and All Everything Nothing Nothing in 2012, which sees Antonio Albanese as the protagonist in the role of the corrupt politician Cetto La Whatever. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Cetto La Whatever, after his experiences in politics, has rebuilt his life in Germany, where he has lived for four years together with the beautiful Petra, his daughter and his faithful Pino. One evening, returning from a dinner with his in-laws, he receives a phone call informing him that his elderly aunt is on her deathbed: having returned to the village, Cetto is informed by the latter of his true origins, as the woman reveals to him that his father was not a door-to-door representative of detergents as he had always been told but Prince Buffo of Calabria and that therefore he too is of royal blood. Cetto, who unsuccessfully seeks confirmation of his noble birth from his ex-wife Carmen (who became a nun) and who is amazed by the innovations introduced in the municipality of Marina di Sopra by his son Melo (who became mayor), is then approached by Count Venanzio, who pushes him to accept his nobility and to aspire to recreate the Bourbon kingdom of the Two Sicilies: democracy has now failed in Italy and Cetto is the right man to return to the monarchy. Cetto and his old friends, however, show many difficulties in adapting to the new context in which they have to live and moreover they have to deny Ferdinando Buffo of Calabria, nephew of Cetto’s father, who pushes him to a DNA test to demonstrate his actual blood relationship with the nobleman; Cetto is also forced to leave Petra to marry, according to the indications of Venanzio, the infanta of Portugal, so as to solidify his kingdom. The woman leaves him, however, promising revenge.

There is, without a doubt, one thing: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot of Cetto there, no doubt, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Antonio Albanese: Cetto La Whatever / Cetto Buffo of Calabria I

Nicola Rignanese: Pine

Caterina Shulha: Petra

Aurora Quattrocchi as Aunt Annunziata

Gianfelice Imparato: Count Venanzio

Davide Giordano: Melo La Whatever

Lorenza Indovina: Carmen La Whatever

Massimo Cagnina: surveyor

Marilyn GalloKetty

Marco Conidi: Ketty’s husband

Mario Cordova: false invalid

Massimiliano Vado: the Freemason

Luigi Petrucci: high prelate

Mario Patanè: acquaintance of Cetto

Marit Nissen: Petra’s mother

Gué Pequeno: himself

Alfredo Pea: religious

Diego Verdegiglio: secretary

Matilde Piana: Donna Lina

Eva MooreSvetlana

Mauro Marino: Marquis of Cascais

Rossella Gardini: elderly noblewoman

Streaming and TV

Where to see Cetto c’è, undoubtedly on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the film will be broadcast tonight – Thursday 8 December 2022 – at 21.15 on Sky Cinema 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the SkyGo platform.