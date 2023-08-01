For tourists who want to go to Russia it will be easier to get a visa. Although, with the ongoing war, tourism is practically zeroed. The Russian Foreign Ministry has decided to facilitate business travel and the influx of tourists by launching a website to issue visas valid for up to 16 days, within a 60-day period. The option is available to citizens of 55 countries, including European Union member states and Asian countries, at a cost of $52. The goal is to promote tourism and a better image of Russia. President Vladimir Putin announced the e-Visa in 2018, but plans have been delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic. Now the laborious procedure of obtaining a visa will no longer be mandatory for many travellers. Instead of printed documentation, the application can be uploaded online, with confirmation by email after the application has been reviewed. The move is in line with practices used by other countries.

For Italian tourists, until now it was necessary to obtain a document for entry into the country at the consulates or embassies of Rome, Milan, Genoa and Palermo, which was necessarily accompanied by detailed medical insurance which included, among other things, the return of the body to the homeland.

In any case, tourism in Russia remains difficult and risky. In Germany, a notice is still in place on the Foreign Ministry website warning against travel to Russia. German citizens and citizens with German-Russian citizenship are at risk of arbitrary arrest, he says. He also notes that there have been “repeated drone attacks” in the country, including in Moscow, and warns of possible attacks on transport infrastructure, especially rail traffic.

Direct flights to Russia from EU airports were disrupted following the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February last year. Air passengers have to make detours via Turkey, Armenia or Georgia. Overland travel through Finland and Poland remains possible. Travelers are subject to strict border controls and limits on carrying cash are in place. Western bank cards no longer work in Russian ATMs.