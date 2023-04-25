The banner inviting the bear who killed the runner in Trentino to take it out on the mayor Sadegholvaad appeared outside the stadium. The club has dissociated itself from the protest
“Mother bear come here, eat Sadegholvaad too”. This is how the banner displayed by the Rimini fans, outside the Romeo Neri stadium, recited on the occasion of the last match of the regular season in Serie C: last Sunday’s match, a 1-1 draw against Montevarchi. The reference, not too veiled, is to the bear Jj4, the specimen that recently fatally attacked the young runner Andrea Papi in Val di Sole (Trentino). The target of the threats, however, is the mayor of the Romagna city, Jamil Sadegholvaad. The reason for the dispute? Behind the banner there would be, according to the reconstruction of La Repubblica, the anger of a part of the fans at the eviction that Rimini would suffer starting from 20 May due to the preparation of the Vasco Rossi concert, scheduled at the Neri stadium next June 2nd. A scenario that could lead the red and white team to play any games in the Serie C playoffs on neutral ground (in case they advance in the promotion play-offs).
Mayor Sadegholvaad’s response was not long in coming: “Today some ‘joke’ endowed with great human depth, self-proclaimed ‘representative of the Curva Est’, wished me to end up killed by the hand (or rather paw) of the mother bear – he wrote the mayor on social media -. I am well aware that the real Rimini fans are not this human misery here. Come on Rimini, always. And a fond memory for Andrea Papi, the runner killed in Trentino a few days ago”. Rimini’s position is clear, again via social media: “If it was meant to be a joke, it turned out really badly and it would be good to apologize – the thought of the red and white club, fresh from tenth place in group B of Serie C -. As a club we certainly express our unconditional support to Mayor Jamil Sadegholvaad”.
