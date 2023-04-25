“Mother bear come here, eat Sadegholvaad too”. This is how the banner displayed by the Rimini fans, outside the Romeo Neri stadium, recited on the occasion of the last match of the regular season in Serie C: last Sunday’s match, a 1-1 draw against Montevarchi. The reference, not too veiled, is to the bear Jj4, the specimen that recently fatally attacked the young runner Andrea Papi in Val di Sole (Trentino). The target of the threats, however, is the mayor of the Romagna city, Jamil Sadegholvaad. The reason for the dispute? Behind the banner there would be, according to the reconstruction of La Repubblica, the anger of a part of the fans at the eviction that Rimini would suffer starting from 20 May due to the preparation of the Vasco Rossi concert, scheduled at the Neri stadium next June 2nd. A scenario that could lead the red and white team to play any games in the Serie C playoffs on neutral ground (in case they advance in the promotion play-offs).