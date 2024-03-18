A dense toxic smoke envelops Panama City and its surroundings this Monday, coming from a fire in Cerro Patacón, the largest landfill in the country,

The Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology of Panama issued a surveillance notice on air quality, extended until midnight this Monday, urging the population to take special precautions due to the toxic gases emanated, especially in the district of Panama, parts of Arraiján, the Bay and the Gulf of Panama.

A measurement carried out on Sunday in the Metropolitan Park, the lung of Panama City, showed an air quality index that varies from moderate to unfavorable. Authorities have called for special attention for sensitive groups, due to risks to respiratory health and allergies.

The Cerro Patacón landfill, which accumulates more than 40 percent of the country's waste, has recorded several fires so far this year, including one on March 11 that, according to firefighters, was intentionally set.

Although the fire was 60 percent contained by Saturday, the smell of burning and the visibility of the toxic cloud have been constant throughout the weekend.

In response to this crisis, Rafael Prado, general administrator of the Urban and Home Cleaning Authority, announced the presentation of a complaint to the Public Ministry for the incidents and an upcoming tender for the temporary management of the landfill for a period of three years, with an estimated cost of 46.8 million dollars.

Panama 🇵🇦: The endless fires in Cerro Patacón and the smoke that drowns the capital constitute a serious and reckless environmental crime. Panama 🇵🇦: How long will the authorities continue putting our health, our future and our environment at risk? Panama 🇵🇦: Why… pic.twitter.com/XgBdVDhTYb — Juan Carlos Navarro (@juancanavarro) March 17, 2024

The situation in Cerro Patacón has been the subject of criticism from environmentalists, who point out the poor management of the landfill, the lack of classification and recycling of waste, the lack of personnel and the technological delay. The Government recognizes the landfill as “an environmental, health and image disaster for the country”, and is looking for a solution to the problem of waste management in the country.

The toxicity of the landfill affects not only the 130 hectares it occupies, but its impact extends to approximately 9 thousand hectares, according to environmental studies.

This incident highlights one of the most pressing problems facing Panamanian communities: garbage collection, exacerbated by both deficiencies in collection and a general lack of a waste disposal culture.

