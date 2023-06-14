Genoa – Paolo Bancarothe emerging star of the basketball NBArecently awarded as “rookie” of the year in the United States, by Chiara Genoese origins (great-grandparents of Valbrevenna, grandparents who emigrated to Seattle in the early twentieth century), arrived in Italy for the first time. A few hours ago he was at Portofino with friends (including Donnie McGrathformer playmaker of Cantù, Virtus Bologna and Varese), then he moved to Milan where he also visited Milan house (among other things receiving a dedicated AC Milan shirt since he’s a huge fan), he’s expected again in Liguria in the next few hours to continue his tour in the Mediterranean.

Banchero’s dive in front of Portofino

It is the Italian journey that its municipality of origin, Valbrevennajust under a thousand inhabitants in theupper Valle Scrivia, behind Genoa, had been waiting for months to look for a contact. On the precise origins of his family there had been a small dispute between the neighboring towns of Savignone and Valbrevenna who were fighting for him to take advantage of his image return given that at just 20 years old, with a brilliant career just starting, it is probable that Paolo Banchero will become one of the best paid and best known sportsmen in the world. Now this dispute has been resolved with the attribution of the talent of the Orlando Magic in Valbrevenna after the relatives of Banchero – there are many originating from this small village – and the mayor Michele Brassescohave identified the village where the Banchero great-grandparents lived in the Mareta hamlet.



The shirt dedicated by Milan to the basketball player

That is why in these hours the “committee” that the mayor and relatives have created to “hook” Paolo Banchero and perhaps convince him to visit Valbrevenna and his old town of origin is at work trying to exploit the assist of the holiday in Italy. “Let’s see if we can contact him directly – says mayor Brassesco – there is an Italian relative of his who lives in Genoa and is at work, it would be nice to succeed”.



Paolo Banchero with mom and dad in Seattle

The idea could be to invite him to the village for one small ceremony with the various cousins and perhaps the delivery of honorary citizenship or in any case something to underline the bond and strengthen relations. Certainly to Paolo Banchero, who has dual citizenship and above all he still has to decide whether to wear the shirt of the States or that of Italy (to which he had winked at first, now he seems to stall a bit too much), his link with Italy is interesting as can be seen first of all from the Italian name (and also his father, despite being born in Seattle, is called ” Mario”) and above all from the detail that in his official profile on social media (has nearly a million followers), his nickname is Paul5 (from his shirt number) but next to his name he only has the Italian flag.



Banchero proudly displays the Italian flag

As if to say that the choice of the heart has already been made, that of the head – considering that objectively wearing the United States jersey could be much more profitable in terms of sponsorships and also successful in terms of career – not yet.



Banchero posing in the blue shirt

The World Cup in August/September is getting closer but the doubt about the choice is not dissolved. The latest statements from his agent, Mike Miller, are still very wait-and-see: “We’ll get in touch with Italy, we owe them: Paolo will have to make a decision but we don’t know when it will be. It could take two days or three months. At the moment we are not saying yes or no to the possibility of playing the World Cup “. In short, the stalemate remains. And the impression is that theItalbasket, from the initial object of unconditional love before the rookie season in the NBA, is now more of a second choice. Never say never though.