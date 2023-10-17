Almost 30 years after its first appearance as an animated television series, Gargoyles takes flight again, this time in live-action format. Two big names in the fantastic creatures business, Gary Dauberman and the company Atomic Monster of James Wanknown for their collaborations in the successful horror films of Annabellehave teamed up to remake the ’90s animated series as a live-action series for Disney+.

Dauberman will write, executive produce and oversee the series with Atomic Monsterthe company run by Wan and Michael Clear, joining the ranks of executive producers. The project is described as being in its early stages of development. Gargoyles it was created by Walt Disney Television Animation and aired for three seasons, from 1994 to 1997.

The premise involved gargoyle statues transported from a castle in Scotland to modern-day New York. Once in the Big Apple, the statues awaken from a millennia-old spell and take on the task of protecting the city, becoming, as the program’s narration solemnly said, “stone during the day, warriors during the night.”

The series emerged at a time of innovation in series animation, with Gargoyles being part of a wave of shows with more complex plots and darker tones that also included Batman: The Animated Series and X Men. Like those programs, Gargoyles became ingrained in the consciousness of an entire generation of viewers, granting it cult status.

Although disney has not explicitly attempted to adapt the series to other formats, he did attempt to develop a film about gargoyles in modern times in 2010, around the same time he made The Sorcerer’s Apprentice. The latter disappointed at the box office and the project stalled shortly after.

Dauberman wrote Annabelle, Annabelle: Creation and Annabelle Comes Homewhich were produced by Atomic Monster and are an integral part of the Universe of The Conjuring of Wan, the highest-grossing horror franchise of all time. He also wrote the spinoff of The Conjuring, The Nun.

The association has been fruitful not only for box office success, but also professionally, as Dauberman He went from being behind the typewriter to being behind the camera, making his directorial debut with Annabelle Comes Home.

And the two also worked together on Swamp Thingthe short-lived series based on the character of D.C. which was broadcast on the now defunct platform DC Universe.

Daubermanrepped by CAA, Industry Entertainment and Felker Toczek, has continued to be one of the hottest talents in the horror genre in town, penning the two-part adaptation of Stephen King’s novel, Item. The first part became the highest-grossing horror film of all time. It also has the adaptation of the novel by King Salem’s Lotwhich he wrote and directed for Warner Bros.in progress.

Atomic Monster was one of the companies behind the horror hit M3GAN and is developing an adaptation of the Einer Award-winning comic series, The Good Asianas well as a film adaptation of the horror video game Dead by Daylight.

Via: The Hollywood Reporter

Editor’s note: The truth is that it didn’t catch me Gargoyles at the time but I have a cousin who was obsessed with the series, definitely both the remake and a possible live-action adaptation of this intellectual property is something that fans have deserved for many years.