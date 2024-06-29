Investor Rogers: US sanctions against Russia will work for a short time, they will be lifted

US sanctions against Russia, including the recently introduced package that hinders the operation of the Russian stock exchange infrastructure, have only a short-term effect and will be lifted later. This was discussed in an interview with RIA News American investor Jim Rogers.

“I have learned from history that sanctions usually do not have a significant effect except in the short term,” the agency’s interlocutor explained in response to a question about Washington’s new restrictions against Moscow.