Brazil.- Thompson Victor is a 15-year-old boy who taught the world’s students that it is not necessary to have the best living conditions to achieve any goal, because he passed his high school exam with books collected in the trash.

The adolescent with limited economic resources pedaled his bicycle for six kilometers to get to his high school, studied, shared moments with other students and when he left again he traveled to his home in Rio Grande do Norte, Brazil.

Vitor’s family works as a garbage collectorand with such a positive thought that it could be strange for many people, he began to collect books to instill a taste for reading in the protagonist of this story.

In this way, the minor obtained the books that helped him pass the entrance exam to the Federal Institute of Rio Grande do Norte (IFRN), where he will soon face a new academic challenge in his life.

Information published by Excelsior He indicated that Doña Rosangela, Vitor’s mother, says she is happy for the boy’s achievement, who achieved his goal despite having less favorable economic conditions than other young people his age.