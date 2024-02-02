Yle: an anabolic drug was found in the doping test of Russian figure skater Valieva

New details have emerged in the trial of the Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva – the examination found three more drugs in her doping sample. One of them is known to have an anabolic effect. This was reported by the Finnish television and radio company Yle.

The doping scandal surrounding Valieva unfolded during the Beijing Olympics. Traces of the banned drug trimetazidine were found in the skater's sample from December 2021.

The anabolic steroid found in Valieva’s blood is considered legal

Valieva's positive doping test contained hypoxene and L-carnitine. The name of the third drug, which has an anabolic effect, is not disclosed. It is only known that he is not banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA). However, the organization is exploring the possibility of banning it.

Trimetazidine, L-carnitine and hypoxene were found in the doping test of 15-year-old Valieva in February 2022. Of these, only trimetazidine raised questions, since it is on the list of drugs prohibited for athletes.

This is a triple combination of substances, two of which are legal and one of which is not. They appear to be aimed at increasing endurance, reducing fatigue and increasing oxygen use efficiency Travis Tygarthead of the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA)

L-carnitine, which is also found in Valieva’s blood, is a popular supplement for athletes that does not affect performance. Sports doctor Valentin Belyaevsky noted that the use of hypoxene and L-carnitine in sports medicine is quite common. “These are one of the most, one might say, popular substances,” he emphasized.

However, Doctor of Medical Sciences Andrei Shestakov said that accidental entry of such drugs into the athlete’s blood is excluded. His words lead Sport24.

According to Shestakov, Valieva was unlikely to have taken these drugs herself and her doctors and trainer could not have known about them.

Valieva has such a bouquet of drugs that it becomes scary. As a doctor, I was shocked that the girl was stuffed with so many pills and stimulants. This is very dangerous for the body. Now the information about anabolic steroids looks terrible. It is obvious that the girl did not take these substances herself – she was guided by some smart hand Andrey ShestakovDoctor of Medical Sciences

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has banned Valieva for four years.

On January 29, Kamila Valieva was disqualified for four years, noting that the period of suspension starts from December 25, 2021. The athlete was deprived of gold for winning the team tournament at the 2022 Olympic Games as part of the Russian team, as well as the Russian and European champion titles.

After the court decision, Valieva was forced to interrupt training with the honored figure skating coach of Russia Eteri Tutberidze, since now she cannot train for state money.

Tutberidze, in turn, reproached CAS for not establishing exactly how the prohibited substance entered the figure skater’s body.

After two years, nothing became clear, the origin of this drug was never investigated, and a lot of questions remained. And only accusations fly in our direction from different sides Eteri TutberidzeHonored Coach of Russia in Figure Skating

The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) asked CAS to hide the reasoning part of the decision in the Valieva case, noting that it respects the rights of athletes and will try to maintain the confidentiality of information about the case as much as possible.