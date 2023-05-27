Estadão Contenti

Estadão Content https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/

5/27/2023 – 3:26 PM

Share



Tour operator CVC reported this Saturday that there is still no definition on who will be the company’s new CEO. According to the company, the selection process for the new occupant of the position is still ongoing, as had already been informed.

Yesterday, columnist Lauro Jardim, from the newspaper The globe, informed that the name of Carlos Sarquis, currently Executive Director of Marketing, Internationalization and Franchising at Localiza, was the most quoted to take over CVC. The company is without a CEO following the resignation of Leonel Andrade, announced on Wednesday.

“As part of the analysis process, the Company’s Board of Directors, with the assistance of the People and Sustainability Committee, has been reviewing and analyzing various profiles of professionals in the market, without any decision having been taken in relation to such names”, writes the management of CVC, in a statement to the market.

Andrade left the tour operator after a debt restructuring process with creditors. The agreement includes the provision of a capital increase through the sale of new shares on the market. O Estadão/Broadcast showed that the former CEO left the company due to disagreements with the board of directors, related to CVC’s directions in the coming months.























