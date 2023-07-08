The first auction of the national FM frequencies in twenty years is causing major shifts in the commercial radio market. Notable newcomer: Financial News Radio, a company led by internet entrepreneur Joost Zuurbier, who made his fortune in the domain name business. The big loser is Mediahuis, parent company of, among others NRC and The Telegraph. Mediahuis has to say goodbye to two frequencies, Minister Adriaansens (EZ and Climate) announced on Friday.

Talpa Radio was the only one to obtain three licenses and thus secured frequencies for Radio 10, Radio 538 and Sky Radio. DPG Media, as owner of NU.nl, among others, de Volkskrant and AD one of the largest players in the Dutch media sector, is expanding with an extra frequency.

The bidding war for nine available FM frequencies for commercial radio organizations started on Tuesday. The purpose of the auction was, among other things, to ensure more competition and innovation in the radio sector. Adriaansens in a letter to parliament: “With this new distribution, a sufficiently varied and innovative radio offer is created.” Looking at the new classification of the frequencies, the variation seems to have become smaller rather than larger. For example, the place of jazz station Sublime (Mediahuis) has been taken over by Financial News Radio, which, like BNR, mainly focuses on news for the business market.

Space through DAB+

But according to Remon Buter of media agency GroupM, there is sufficient diversity in the radio market due to the rise of digital DAB+ radio. “Small channels can survive just fine in a DAB+ world.” According to him, DAB+ explains why Mediahuis chose the frequencies for Sublime and Slam! could give up.

With the acquisition of a second FM frequency, DPG Media’s “radio dream” has come true, says Robert Bernink, general manager of Qmusic. The exact implementation is not yet known. Although Mediahuis would have liked to have received three permits, Tom Klerkx, director of Audio Mediahuis, says he is satisfied. “Thanks to the result of the auction, our listeners will also be able to listen to Radio Veronica and 100% NL via FM in the coming years.” slam! and Sublime FM can only be listened to via the internet and digital radio (DAB+) from September. Sublime was taken over in October 2020 by NRC Media, which falls under Mediahuis. At the time, CEO Dominic Stas explained that the acquisition “fits perfectly with our growth ambition in the audio field”.

It was already certain that at least one of Mediahuis’ radio stations would disappear from the airwaves. Mediahuis still owns four commercial stations on the FM band, but the maximum number of frequencies that one organization may own was limited to three before the auction in order to give smaller stations a chance as well.

emergency extension

The auction yielded 152.8 million euros for the state treasury, more than double the minimum amount of 73.7 million euros that the government wanted to raise. Qmusic’s frequency was the most valuable and was bought by DPG Media for more than 27 million. Talpa was the largest investor: just under 60 million for the purchase of the three licenses.

The fact that media companies were willing to pay a lot of money proves that the radio market remains interesting for investors despite the declining popularity of linear radio. “Radio is still most listened to via FM, so there is still a lot to earn from advertising income,” says Harald Hanemaaijer, spokesperson for EZ and Climate. The new permits run until 2035.

For a long time it was questionable whether the auction would take place. Originally, the permits, which were granted in 2003, were to be given an emergency extension until 2025. The ministry wanted to compensate media companies for the financial blows that radio stations had as a result of the corona crisis. However, radio station KINK, with the support of DPG Media, forced the court to auction the FM frequencies again. Without success for the alternative music channel itself: KINK was unable to obtain a license in the radio auction.

Is Financial News Radio (FNR) serious? In the first press release, the channel, which is allowed to broadcast on FM frequency from September 1, announces “an experienced radio professional from France” who will be in charge. His name is Jeremie Godreche, but radio is not on his LinkedIn profile. However, a media-related job as a ‘freelance producer’ in 2009-2011. Behind FNR is internet entrepreneur Joost Zuurbier, known for the domain name trade around the -.tk extension of the tropical archipelago of Tokelau. “His LinkedIn is probably not really up-to-date,” Zuurbier emails when asked. Godreche worked for Zuurbier’s company Freenom and founded a consultancy company in Nice in 2017. As of Friday afternoon, LinkedIn states that he was involved in a podcast company in that capacity. At the podcast company, Godreche claims to have represented another party on the board. That’s why, he says on the phone, he can’t say which company it is. See also Ukraine live ticker: Ukraine wants 40 billion dollars for "Green Marshall Plan" FNR wants to make ‘high-quality programmes’. According to Godreche, you can succeed as an outsider “if you bind a loyal audience to you”. He says he is talking to several people who could make programs. “It’s going to be a hectic summer.” The fact that it has a competitor with BNR with a long track record does not frighten Godreche. “There is great demand for financial and business news.” BNR has a market share of about half a percent.

