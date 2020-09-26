Dr. Sanjay Deshpande

Question: I’m 28 years old. I have a problem that there is stiffness in my penis but it turns from one place. I am afraid that if he turns while having sex, I may get injury. Please help me

answer: This condition should be diagnosed with physical examination. Penis flexion or curvature may be acceptable to some extent, but it needs further investigation. Sometimes this problem can be caused by erectile dysfunction.

After erection, the penis bends slightly to the left, is it normal?



note:- Do you have any question? Send us questions in Hindi or English at [email protected] Sexologist Sanjay Deshpande has a clinic in Meher Prasad Complex, Ramdaspeth, Nagpur and you 0712-2425216 But you can contact them.