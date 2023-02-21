As if by magic, the operators of the Ahomense PRI aspirants for the presidency of the Institutional Revolutionary Party in Sinaloa they put aside the natural tug that occurs between them in an internal process. This after the agreement that Álvaro Ruelas Echave, Bernardino Antelo Esper and Marco Antonio Osuna Moreno reached with the national president of the tricolor, Alexander “Alito” Moreno, along with the others in the entity who also want her. For this reason, it can be seen that the position of all the applicants that they will come out of the process united to fight in 2024 is serious. It would be necessary to see if the truce is sustained after the talks arrive to get the unity form.

A sector of the PRI members of Fortense support the Former Mayor Nubia Ramos in his aspiration for the state leadership of the tricolor. It was of some use to have maneuvered when she served as mayor to impose the leaders headed by Luis Miguel Torres. However, many are certain that Ramos has no chance of being president or secretary of the party, but she could be enough to be taken into account in some secretariat of the new State Steering Committee of the PRI in the entity. This is how several of them are waiting to be offered.

Many began to see that there is a “snake in the water” in the amparo case that is pending resolution in the Sixth District Court on the fertilizer plant in Topolobampo. And it is that if he Seventh District Court The indigenous consultation has already been resolved, there is already “suspicion” as to why the Sixth District Judge, Aracely Villarreal, does not resolve the file despite the fact that five months have passed since that exercise. Of course, the “fast track” resolved the definitive suspension in the new amparo filed by some indigenous people against the new Environmental Impact Statement issued in favor of Gas and Petrochemicals of the West. Something doesn’t add up because of those “strange” decisions in this court.

The rector of the Autonomous Indigenous University of MexicoIgnacio Flores, decided to send the Internal Control Body to investigate the management of the economic resources of the unit of the institution in Topolobampo after changing to the link Leordino Gómez Cruz, which provoked the protest of the students last Saturday. The students put their hands into the fire for the teacher and to remove Érika Guadalupe Ramírez. There are many versions, but the investigation will shed light on where the payment ball that the students made was left and that does not appear.

The squatters who live in the houses that they invaded in different subdivisions to solve the housing problem return to the charge. Yesterday they held a sit-in at the Infonavit offices with a banner and cardboard with slogans to make themselves visible in their struggle.

Diana Robles, leader of the Central Unitaria de Vivienda, said that the protests were resumed in the different cities because they have only received promises, which keeps them in uncertainty. In other words, they will follow you.