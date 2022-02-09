reach the end of the Copa del Rey became a priority for Betis. The verdiblancos are going through a happy moment. They live on the heights League. They are still present in Europe. And they dream of everything in this competition with which they have alliances and also pending accounts. The most recent dates back to 2019 and to that semi-final against Valencia that left him at the gates of a long-awaited final in the Benito Villamarin. That’s where the project broke down. Setien. Does not want Pellegrini Let those fears enter the scene under your guidelines. He knows that there is something more in this Betis. He is precisely the engineer, her main pillar, and probably her role in this semifinal should also be providential if she wants to be one step away from glory.

If Betis believes that it is their moment, so do their figures. There is something else in Fekir, who launched brushstrokes of his talent to threaten to be differential in this type of appointment. There is something else in Carvalho, who understood that it should be and not appear. The new outline of hope passes through Vallecas. So close and yet so far. Although Villamarín dictates the sentence, Betis intends to leave its mark from the beginning. So that this time the illusions do not fly or their dreams are destroyed