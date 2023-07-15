For the disappearance of little Kata, in addition to the parents, their lawyers also wanted to make a new appeal: they want to break down the wall of silence

Since the baby kata there is no news more than 30 days have passed and the desperation of the parents does not subside. Unfortunately the situation is very difficult indeed, as they know that someone knows something, but nobody does anything to try to help them.

In the episode of Fourth Degreebroadcast on the evening of Friday 14 July, the couple’s own lawyers spoke. Filippo Zanasi and Sharon Matteoni they wanted to make a new one appeal to the microphones of this program. They stated:

Every day we hope that the investigations are well advanced. We would like everyone to approach their parents to help them look for Kata, especially by talking to those who are investigating. Breaking down the wall of silence. Our feeling is that there is someone capable of turning the investigation around.

In recent days, the investigators have decided to shoot the latest video of the little girl, in which she can be seen while first goes up and then down the stairs of the former Astor hotel. It was there 15.12of that June 10th.

The heartbreaking disappearance of little Kata

Little Kata is only 5 years old and from the early afternoon of Saturday 10 June she appears to be vanished into thin air. Her mother Kathrina said she had entrusted her to an uncle when she went out early in the morning to go to Work.

The family was part of those people who had illegally occupied the former Astor hotel. Before the mother realized that her daughter was missing, it took several minutes.

At first he tried to look for her alone, but since there were no more traces of her, he reported her missing around 20. The agents immediately started the searchesbut to this day no one has heard from him.

Parents have no intention of give up. In fact they hope and pray, asking everyone for help, with the hope that they can have important news about their now missing child for more than a month.