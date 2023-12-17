Home page World

In the winter, building snowmen is a must, especially for families with children. It is annoying when it is destroyed by strangers.

Munich – When the first snowflakes fall in November or December, children in particular are drawn outside. In addition to snowball fights, building snowmen is the first priority. But there is apparently a “snowman killer” on the loose in one town.

Note on Instagram: “Snowman killer” is up to mischief

On Instagram and There are often funny and curious messages written on them that are worth sharing. The best notes are also posted by the Instagram account “notesofberlin”. The topics are varied, to some extent people complain about smells in elevators. On yet other pieces of paper Residents complain about the noise their neighbors.

On a piece of paper from Berlin, a person described what appeared to be a drastic experience. “To the Snowman Killer,” he wrote in large letters over his message. “Has it satisfied your ugly inner self to destroy something beautiful?” The note writer speaks to his conscience: “No snowman in this world can do anything for your dissatisfaction.”

Zettel-Schreiber gives “Snowman Killer” some advice

To finally vent his displeasure, he gave the snowman's destroyer a tip: “Find a therapist!” But he didn't want to finish the note so angrily: “Or build yourself a snowman. And you'll see that it makes you feel a little better.” However, the person who created the note didn't want to sign his own name, he just wrote: “The loud voice of the silent snowmen.”

The note writer found some support in the comments. “I always find it stupid when I see destroyed snowmen,” wrote one user. “Thank you to the author of this beautifully worded and emotional message,” added another. Someone commented that there was “so much broken in people.” However, one user confessed that he had “also killed a snowman”. According to him, one of the things to blame was the film “Dead Snow,” which he had previously watched. (approx)