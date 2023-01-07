“At the bottom there is room” will return to Peruvian television with a tenth season full of surprises, as announced in its last chapter. The return of Claudia Llanos left everyone speechless, but it would not be the only return that we would see in the program. Many names have sounded among the fans, including that of Joaquín Escobar.

On more than one occasion, the interpreter of Yoni Gonzales announced that he had every intention of returning to his character on a regular basis and not with special appearances. However, he couldn’t do it earlier because he had a tight schedule. Now fans are wondering how likely that will be.

When a reporter from “Love and Fire” asked him: “Called, so they called me (and) that I answered the phone, no. I know that there is some interest, I have interest too, “said the actor.

“I would love for it to be given for the people. You ask me every day, and I would love it to be the way I thank you: returning the character for a few chapters, “she concluded.

Joaquín Escobar stars as Germán in “Encintados,” a new Peruvian comedy that hits theaters May 26. Photo: Composition/The Republic/Broadcast

At the moment, it is unknown if the return of the son of Reina Pachas and Lucho Gonzales will also lead to the return of other members of his family. It only remains to wait to see the result.

The tenth season of “Al fondo hay sitio” will arrive on January 9, 2023. As usual, it will be seen on América TV.