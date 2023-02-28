Fans ask for Reina Pachas to return, but Tatiana Astengo seems to have no plans to return to “AFHS”.

Tatiana Astengo He gained great popularity with “Al fondo hay sitio”. However, her character in the América Televisión series, Queen Pachas, seems to have disappeared from the face of the earth and the writers of the program have made no effort to remember her -or her fictional family-. Even so, is there a chance to see the actress back in “AFHS”? Everything points to no. At least not for now. The reason is very simple and, in fact, it explains why the artist stays away from Peruvian TV.

Tatiana Astengo was last seen as Reina Pachas in season 8 of the series. Photo: America TV

“AFHS”: why wouldn’t Tatiana Astengo be Queen Pachas again?

In case you don’t know, Astengo currently resides in Spain and it could be said that he followed in the footsteps of his colleague Nataniel Sánchez. The popular Queen Pachas He spoke with La República at the end of 2022 and explained that his stay in Europe is related to his film script studies.

In that dialogue with this medium, the journalist Paola Ugaz asked her if she really wanted to work as a writer of scripts. The actress responded as follows: “That is my intention. I understand that everyone has their talents. I have many ideas, topics that interest me much more than before. Of course, if you don’t get those scripts, you have no choice but to do them and that’s what I’m working on, that’s why I was studying script”.

For now, the interpreter is still in Spain continuing her training, as she recently let you know in an Instagram story. In addition, she remains very active as a spectator of artistic productions, such as the play “Contradicciones”, directed by Israel Solá, which she went to enjoy a few days ago in Madrid.

Tatiana Astengo continues her studies in Spain. Photo: Instagram capture

