In chapter 103 of “At the bottom there is room”, Alessia and Jimmy team up for July to reveal that she is in love with Cristóbal. Despite their attempts, they were unsuccessful and Montalbán spoke to the Nursing student about her brother.

“He may be a good person, but he doesn’t know what he wants. His destination is Spain and he will go to live there when he can, ”Alessia tells a confused July, who tells her that she doesn’t understand why she’s telling him that.

Despite unexpected calls, gifts and even the arrival of a bouquet of flowers at the Gonzales’ house, Jimmy and Alessia were still not convinced that ‘Sebas’ existed. “If he doesn’t call me often, it’s because he’s working. Take a photo of me with the bouquet for memory, ”the young woman tells her cousin.

Sebastián, July de Recuay’s boyfriend, ‘appeared’

Given this, July tells them that she will call Sebastian. He does so and the young man greets Jimmy and Alessia. “When I can, I’ll go to Lima to meet them,” he replies from the phone. After apologizing for not believing in her, both are sorry.

Sebastián, July’s boyfriend, appeared in “Al fondo hay sitio”. Photo: America TV

Before the end of chapter 103 of “There is room in the background”, we see July at her school. There He talks to a young man, whom he thanks for posing as his partner. “Thank you. In my house they were giving me problems for this issue”, says the student.

The curious thing is that his partner is not indifferent to the situation and tells him: “No problem. I received acting classes, but you inspire me”. With a nervous smile, July says goodbye.