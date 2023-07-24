July could leave Cristobal into oblivion, in ‘Al fondo hay sitio’. Charo’s niece was talking about a possible new character in the series, which would have her very excited and could make her surpass Cristóbal.

Who is Dr. Cortez in ‘Al fondo hay sitio’?

Doctor Cortez would be a coworker of July’s. She described him as a good person and kind to the nurses and her patients. In fact, “Charo’s” niece told “Teresita” that said character usually takes her to her house when her shift ends very late, because her work center is a little far from her. This aroused words of praise from her aunt.

Cristóbal was surprised when July told him about Dr. Cortez, especially when he told him that he was his age. Photo: America TV

In addition, Charo’s niece also mentioned that the doctor is very young. In a conversation with Cristóbal, she told him that he was his age, something that made Diego Montalbán’s son feel bad, since he does not have a job at the moment, while Cortez was already a doctor at such a young age.

How would Dr. Cortez impact July’s life?

Since she entered the series, Charo’s niece has had a strong illusion with Cristóbal, which led her to go through a carousel of emotions, since she felt very happy when she shared time with him, but suffered a lot when she saw him with another girl. She also lost her temper on other occasions, especially when she found out that Alessia’s brother resumed her relationship with Laia.

This would be very healthy for the character played by Guadalupe Farfán, since Dr. Cortez could achieve something that ‘Happy’ couldn’t: make him forget about Cristóbal. Let’s remember that Charo’s niece had a sentimental relationship with Javier Alegría, ‘Happy’, which came to an end when she saw that she could not forget Diego Montalbán’s son.

